Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,631. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.