Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 180.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.96. The company had a trading volume of 444,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,886. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $367.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

