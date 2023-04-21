Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 1,547,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,523. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

