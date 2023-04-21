NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 340,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 463,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

