Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.95.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

