Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $333.00 at New Street Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by New Street Research from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $325.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.