New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Up 0.3%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

