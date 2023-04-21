Newmont Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NGT stock opened at C$64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.51. The company has a market cap of C$51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$51.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.52.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

