Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,346 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $365,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. 469,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,633. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

