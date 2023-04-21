Newport Trust Co Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.68% of NiSource worth $187,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 414,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

