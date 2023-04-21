Newport Trust Co Sells 19,697 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Co lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.50% of State Street worth $142,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 441,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,470. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.