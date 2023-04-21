Newport Trust Co Sells 449 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 980,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

