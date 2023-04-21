Newport Trust Co Trims Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.66% of Simmons First National worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,420. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.