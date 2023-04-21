NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,163,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 5.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $431,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,535. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

