NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NICE were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in NICE by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in NICE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 480,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NICE by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NICE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.96. 42,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $203.22.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

