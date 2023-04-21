Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 882 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 1,546,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,902. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

