Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $33.44 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after buying an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 5,659,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

