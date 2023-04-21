Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $5.67 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $85.33. 315,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,395. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.