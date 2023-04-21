NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.81. 803,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.