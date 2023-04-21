Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Range Resources worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $98,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 72.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $19,929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1,091.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 614,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.65 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The company had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

