Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARE opened at $123.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.