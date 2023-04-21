Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

