Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,017 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.