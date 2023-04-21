Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

