Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
NFPDF stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $92.25.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
