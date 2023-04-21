NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.83 on Monday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.