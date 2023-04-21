Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,141,636 shares changing hands.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.53.

About Non-Standard Finance

(Get Rating)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.