Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

