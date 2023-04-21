Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 18,660,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 3,634,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

