Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 18,660,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 3,634,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.