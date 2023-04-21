Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Up 5%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 2,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

