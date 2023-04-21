Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.64. 276,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,969. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.45. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.13.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

