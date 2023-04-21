Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.00. 109,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

