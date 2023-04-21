Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $165.37

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $165.37, but opened at $168.74. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $169.31, with a volume of 244,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

