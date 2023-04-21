Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

