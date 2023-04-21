NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,036,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,070,604 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,466,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.70. 19,816,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,163,559. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $668.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.