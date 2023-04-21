NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $355.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $271.04 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

