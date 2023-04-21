NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Down 6.3%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

