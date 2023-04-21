OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
OceanaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.
