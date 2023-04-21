OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.96

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 59160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,643 shares of company stock worth $146,121 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.