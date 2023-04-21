OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,302,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

