OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cummins by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.54. 127,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,837. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

