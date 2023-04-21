OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.7 %

ALB traded down $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,669. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $178.54 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.90.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

