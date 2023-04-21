OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 105,901 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.91. 3,050,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,457,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

