OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 161,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,579 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 45,073,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,124,789. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

