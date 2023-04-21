OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 637 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.26. 301,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,952. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $674.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

