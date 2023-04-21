OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,328 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

