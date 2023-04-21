Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.