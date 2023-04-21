Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

OLLI opened at $63.76 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

