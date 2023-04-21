OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. 210,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 916,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

OLO Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782 over the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

