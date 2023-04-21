One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

OLP opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $474.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

